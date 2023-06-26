OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 763 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.