OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $345,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.64. 2,739,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

