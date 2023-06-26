OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 156,282 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 119,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,650. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.