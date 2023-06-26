OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 276.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,897,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 649,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 207,565 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 98,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPLC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

