OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,945 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

RWJ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.88. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,213. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $127.63.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.