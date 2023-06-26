OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,158 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 312,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 293,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,979,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

