OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $376.99. 682,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

