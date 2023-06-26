OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 205 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.66. 860,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,288. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

