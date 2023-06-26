OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Entegris stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.85. 109,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,043. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,177.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

