OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 458,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.
NYSE:KO traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,650. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
