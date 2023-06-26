OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 458,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,650. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.