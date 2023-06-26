OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. 113,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,679. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.