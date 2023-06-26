OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 497,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

