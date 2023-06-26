OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

