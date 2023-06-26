OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.26. 987,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $250.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.