Orbit Chain Reaches Market Cap of $44.44 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $44.44 million and $691,532.68 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,775,493 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

