ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 26,230 shares.The stock last traded at $88.78 and had previously closed at $89.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ORIX by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

