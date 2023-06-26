PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Clarius Group LLC’s Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,416 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 14.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $173,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PCAR stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 288,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,842. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.