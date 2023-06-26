Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 481,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.