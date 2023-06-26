Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

PANW opened at $247.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

