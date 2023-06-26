Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,453 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,856,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after buying an additional 519,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,284,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 324,803 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,187. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

