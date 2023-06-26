Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

MDT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.49. 414,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.