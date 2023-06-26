Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,556 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.26. 294,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

