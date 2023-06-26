Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $288.22. 161,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,237. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.46. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

