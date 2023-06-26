Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.39. The stock had a trading volume of 278,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

