Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. 30,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,337. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

