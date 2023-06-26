Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.70. 165,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,293. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

