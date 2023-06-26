Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,054 Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RECS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RECS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,873. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

