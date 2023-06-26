Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $170,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $35.24. 23,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,927. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

