Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $40.00 at Bank of America

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.97.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.