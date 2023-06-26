Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $989.40 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $989.40 million and $5.28 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006850 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 995,140,453 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

