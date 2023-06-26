Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.