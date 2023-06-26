Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 770

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 770 ($9.85) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.51) to GBX 655 ($8.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 705 ($9.02).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 530.20 ($6.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 501 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.40 ($8.83). The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 592.27.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

