Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 648,007 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
See Also
