Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 648,007 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playa Hotels & Resorts last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

