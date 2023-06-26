Porsche Automobil Holding SE Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of POAHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

