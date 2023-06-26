Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $72.71. 75,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

