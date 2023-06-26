Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 398,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

