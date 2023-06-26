ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

