ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.53

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 70741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,795,000 after buying an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

