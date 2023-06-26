Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 20th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 64,246.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 138,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 138,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

