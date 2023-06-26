Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Down 1.8%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 793,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,631,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

