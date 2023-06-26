Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Down 1.8%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 793,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,631,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Protalix BioTherapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.