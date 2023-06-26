Proton (XPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $994,646.28

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $994,646.28 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 18,134,137,220 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

