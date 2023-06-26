Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $255.47 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $255.47 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00008036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.57 or 0.06165096 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,714,666 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

