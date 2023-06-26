Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Quantum has a market cap of $560.23 and approximately $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

