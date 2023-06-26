QUINT Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $721.09 million and $10,853.64 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

