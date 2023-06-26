Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0783 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Request has a market capitalization of $78.30 million and approximately $667,984.95 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.72 or 1.00092675 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07850953 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $427,533.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

