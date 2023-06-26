Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) in the last few weeks:

6/26/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00.

6/21/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/8/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

6/8/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $73.00.

6/8/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $69.00.

6/6/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

6/6/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00.

5/12/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $74.00.

5/4/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00.

5/4/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $62.00.

5/3/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

5/3/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00.

5/3/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $67.00.

5/3/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $54.00.

5/2/2023 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TAP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.67. 2,290,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,997. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

