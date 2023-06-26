Robin Robinson Howell Buys 2,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robin Robinson Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,320.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. 868,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,357. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

