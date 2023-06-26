ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 165,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 252,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

ROK Resources Inc engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in Western Canada. It also offers crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Petrodorado Energy Ltd. and changed its name to ROK Resources Inc in January 2020. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

