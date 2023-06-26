Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

RTX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.74. 848,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,594. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

