Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $263.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.3% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $263,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after buying an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,336,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.85. 243,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,042. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

